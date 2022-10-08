Prime Numbers (PRNT) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Prime Numbers (PRNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Prime Numbers has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Prime Numbers token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prime Numbers has a market cap of $726,795.26 and approximately $115,230.00 worth of Prime Numbers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prime Numbers Token Profile

Prime Numbers’ genesis date was December 29th, 2021. Prime Numbers’ total supply is 9,852,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,000 tokens. Prime Numbers’ official Twitter account is @primenumbersfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime Numbers is www.primenumbers.es. The official message board for Prime Numbers is medium.com/@primenumbersfi.

Prime Numbers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prime Numbers (PRNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prime Numbers has a current supply of 9,852,140 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Prime Numbers is 0.48389956 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $149,633.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.primenumbers.es/.”

