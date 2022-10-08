Primoris Services Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million.

Primoris Services Stock Down 3.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

