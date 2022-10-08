Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
