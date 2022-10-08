Prism 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,488.00 (PRISM)

Prism (PRISM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Prism has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Prism token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Prism has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $25,488.00 worth of Prism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Prism Token Profile

Prism’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Prism’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,210,926 tokens. Prism’s official website is prism.ag. Prism’s official Twitter account is @prism_ag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prism is medium.com/@prism_ag.

Prism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prism (PRISM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Prism has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 577,152,438 in circulation. The last known price of Prism is 0.00564326 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,586.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prism.ag.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.