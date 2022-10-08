Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 68,072 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 68,072 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $2,320,574.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,291.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $34.17 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

