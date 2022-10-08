Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.85. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

