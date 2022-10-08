Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of RXDX opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.85. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

