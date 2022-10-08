Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $123.76 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

