Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Raised to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.71.

PROSY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Prosus has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0231 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

