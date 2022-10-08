Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $243,600.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.
Prothena Trading Down 4.0 %
PRTA stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.