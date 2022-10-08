Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $243,600.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.

PRTA stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

