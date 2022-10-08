Protocon Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEN)

Protocon (PEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Protocon token can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Protocon has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Protocon has a total market capitalization of $628,059.32 and $198,728.00 worth of Protocon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Protocon’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. Protocon’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,264,841 tokens. Protocon’s official Twitter account is @protoconpen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Protocon’s official message board is medium.com/protoconpen. Protocon’s official website is protocon.io/en/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Protocon (PEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Protocon has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Protocon is 0.03409833 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $276,427.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://protocon.io/en/home/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protocon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protocon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Protocon using one of the exchanges listed above.

