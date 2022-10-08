Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,857,586,939 coins and its circulating supply is 13,794,500,959 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Proton has a current supply of 13,857,222,601.9525 with 13,794,136,622.3969 in circulation. The last known price of Proton is 0.00221182 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,716,471.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.proton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.