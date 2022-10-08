Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

PRU stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

