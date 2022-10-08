Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

