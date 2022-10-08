pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One pSTAKE Finance token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pSTAKE Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pSTAKE Finance has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of pSTAKE Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pSTAKE Finance launched on December 15th, 2021. pSTAKE Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,347,373 tokens. pSTAKE Finance’s official Twitter account is @pstakefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pSTAKE Finance is pstake.finance. pSTAKE Finance’s official message board is blog.pstake.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. pSTAKE Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 44,347,373 in circulation. The last known price of pSTAKE Finance is 0.12699949 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $931,486.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pstake.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pSTAKE Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pSTAKE Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pSTAKE Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

