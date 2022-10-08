pSTAKE Staked ATOM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,645.00 (STKATOM)

pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, pSTAKE Staked ATOM has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One pSTAKE Staked ATOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.24 or 0.00063057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,645.00 worth of pSTAKE Staked ATOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About pSTAKE Staked ATOM

pSTAKE Staked ATOM was first traded on August 19th, 2021. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s total supply is 494,544 tokens. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official Twitter account is @pstakefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pSTAKE Staked ATOM is pstake.medium.com. The Reddit community for pSTAKE Staked ATOM is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official website is pstake.finance.

Buying and Selling pSTAKE Staked ATOM

According to CryptoCompare, “pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a current supply of 494,544 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of pSTAKE Staked ATOM is 12.45516342 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $223.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pstake.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pSTAKE Staked ATOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pSTAKE Staked ATOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pSTAKE Staked ATOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

