PsyOptions Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.65 Million (PSY)

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One PsyOptions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PsyOptions has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. PsyOptions has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $263,470.00 worth of PsyOptions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PsyOptions

PsyOptions was first traded on January 21st, 2022. PsyOptions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PsyOptions is www.psyoptions.io. PsyOptions’ official Twitter account is @psyoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PsyOptions (PSY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. PsyOptions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PsyOptions is 0.03272639 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $229,648.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.psyoptions.io/.”

