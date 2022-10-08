PulseDogecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million (PLSD)

PulseDogecoin (PLSD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. PulseDogecoin has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $163,843.00 worth of PulseDogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PulseDogecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PulseDogecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00021396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PulseDogecoin Token Profile

PulseDogecoin was first traded on April 19th, 2022. PulseDogecoin’s total supply is 6,094,659 tokens. PulseDogecoin’s official Twitter account is @pulse_dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PulseDogecoin’s official website is pulsedogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling PulseDogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PulseDogecoin (PLSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. PulseDogecoin has a current supply of 6,094,659 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PulseDogecoin is 4.266983 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $230,013.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulsedogecoin.com/.”

