PulsePad (PLSPAD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

PulsePad (PLSPAD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One PulsePad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PulsePad has a total market capitalization of $880,365.04 and approximately $19,174.00 worth of PulsePad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PulsePad has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PulsePad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PulsePad Profile

PulsePad’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2021. PulsePad’s total supply is 4,989,493,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for PulsePad is pulsepad.io. PulsePad’s official Twitter account is @pulsepad_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PulsePad is medium.com/@pulsepad.io.

PulsePad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PulsePad (PLSPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PulsePad has a current supply of 4,989,493,252.178266 with 165,717,873.22054085 in circulation. The last known price of PulsePad is 0.0021721 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,602.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulsepad.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PulsePad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PulsePad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PulsePad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PulsePad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PulsePad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.