Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of PUM opened at €47.56 ($48.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Puma has a 1-year low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.