Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Puma Price Performance

PUM stock opened at €47.56 ($48.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €60.58 and a 200-day moving average of €66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a 12 month low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

