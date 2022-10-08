PumpETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $299,272.08 (PETH)

PumpETH (PETH) traded down 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One PumpETH token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PumpETH has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. PumpETH has a market capitalization of $299,272.08 and $13,036.00 worth of PumpETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PumpETH Token Profile

PumpETH’s genesis date was November 28th, 2021. PumpETH’s official Twitter account is @pumpethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumpETH is medium.com/@pumpeth. The Reddit community for PumpETH is https://reddit.com/r/pumpeth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumpETH is pumpeth.com.

Buying and Selling PumpETH

According to CryptoCompare, “PumpETH (PETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PumpETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PumpETH is 0 USD and is down -100.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,296.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpeth.com/.”

