PYRAMIDWALK Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week (PYRA)

PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, PYRAMIDWALK has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One PYRAMIDWALK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRAMIDWALK has a total market cap of $456,253.47 and $31,436.00 worth of PYRAMIDWALK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PYRAMIDWALK Token Profile

PYRAMIDWALK was first traded on February 28th, 2022. PYRAMIDWALK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,999,999 tokens. PYRAMIDWALK’s official Twitter account is @pyramid_eco. The official website for PYRAMIDWALK is pyramidwalk.com.

Buying and Selling PYRAMIDWALK

According to CryptoCompare, “PYRAMIDWALK (PYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PYRAMIDWALK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PYRAMIDWALK is 0.00187252 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $213.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pyramidwalk.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRAMIDWALK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRAMIDWALK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PYRAMIDWALK using one of the exchanges listed above.

