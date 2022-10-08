Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CMCO stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $3,543,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

