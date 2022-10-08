Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

