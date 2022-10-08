Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 222,770 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

