Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

