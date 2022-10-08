Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

New Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

NGD stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.