Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

