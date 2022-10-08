Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut by Analyst

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 233,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

