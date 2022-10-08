Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

ALGT stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $198.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

