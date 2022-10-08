Qitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.22 Million (QTC)

Qitcoin (QTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Qitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $28,085.00 worth of Qitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qitcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Qitcoin Profile

Qitcoin’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Qitcoin’s total supply is 105,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,488,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/qitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Qitcoin is qitcoin-qtc.medium.com. Qitcoin’s official Twitter account is @qitcoin_qtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qitcoin’s official website is www.qitchain.net.

Buying and Selling Qitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitcoin (QTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitcoin has a current supply of 105,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitcoin is 0.71521175 USD and is up 25.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,489.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitchain.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.