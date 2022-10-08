Qlindo (QLINDO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $426,435.00

Qlindo (QLINDO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Qlindo has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Qlindo has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and $426,435.00 worth of Qlindo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qlindo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qlindo Profile

Qlindo launched on August 1st, 2022. Qlindo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,759,522 tokens. Qlindo’s official Twitter account is @qlindoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qlindo’s official website is qlindo.io.

Buying and Selling Qlindo

According to CryptoCompare, “Qlindo (QLINDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Qlindo has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qlindo is 0.03114402 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $415,977.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qlindo.io/.”

