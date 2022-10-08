QMALL TOKEN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648,731.00 (QMALL)

QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. QMALL TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $648,731.00 worth of QMALL TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QMALL TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QMALL TOKEN has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QMALL TOKEN

QMALL TOKEN’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. QMALL TOKEN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,245,430 tokens. The official website for QMALL TOKEN is qmall.io/qmall-token. QMALL TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @qmall_exchange.

Buying and Selling QMALL TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QMALL TOKEN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QMALL TOKEN is 0.56398296 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $518,073.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qmall.io/qmall-token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QMALL TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QMALL TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QMALL TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

