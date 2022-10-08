QoWatt (QWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Million

QoWatt (QWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One QoWatt token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QoWatt has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. QoWatt has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $37,092.00 worth of QoWatt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QoWatt Token Profile

QoWatt launched on September 28th, 2021. QoWatt’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,256,600 tokens. The official website for QoWatt is qowatt.network. QoWatt’s official Twitter account is @qowatt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QoWatt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QoWatt (QWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. QoWatt has a current supply of 444,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QoWatt is 0.02164109 USD and is up 20.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,366.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qowatt.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QoWatt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QoWatt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QoWatt using one of the exchanges listed above.

