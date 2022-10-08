Quadency Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUAD)

Quadency (QUAD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Quadency token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quadency has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Quadency has a market cap of $756,629.64 and approximately $27,758.00 worth of Quadency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quadency Token Profile

Quadency was first traded on October 18th, 2018. Quadency’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 tokens. Quadency’s official Twitter account is @quadency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quadency’s official website is quadency.com. The Reddit community for Quadency is https://reddit.com/r/quadency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quadency

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadency (QUAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quadency has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quadency is 0.01818334 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quadency.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quadency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quadency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quadency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

