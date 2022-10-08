QUAI DAO Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $127,471.74 and $71,346.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO launched on January 29th, 2021. QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 tokens. QUAI DAO’s official message board is quaidao.io/blog. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @quaiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official website is quaidao.io.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “QUAI DAO (QUAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUAI DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 39,809,807 in circulation. The last known price of QUAI DAO is 0.00319809 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $60,522.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quaidao.io/.”

