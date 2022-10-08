Quidd Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,402.00 (QUIDD)

Quidd (QUIDD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Quidd token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Quidd has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $60,402.00 worth of Quidd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quidd has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quidd Token Profile

Quidd launched on September 15th, 2016. Quidd’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,425,116 tokens. Quidd’s official Twitter account is @quidd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quidd is market.onquidd.com. The Reddit community for Quidd is https://reddit.com/r/myquidd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quidd’s official message board is medium.com/@quidd.

Buying and Selling Quidd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quidd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quidd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quidd using one of the exchanges listed above.

