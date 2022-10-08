QUINT (QUINT) Tops One Day Volume of $506,421.00

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00009675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $506,421.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QUINT is 1.92191218 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $496,675.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

