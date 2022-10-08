Race Kingdom (ATOZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Race Kingdom (ATOZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Race Kingdom token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Race Kingdom has traded 166.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Race Kingdom has a market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Race Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Race Kingdom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Race Kingdom Profile

Race Kingdom was first traded on July 9th, 2022. Race Kingdom’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Race Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/racekingdom3_0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Race Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @racekingdom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Race Kingdom’s official message board is medium.com/@racekingdom3_0. The official website for Race Kingdom is racekingdom.io.

Buying and Selling Race Kingdom

According to CryptoCompare, “Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Race Kingdom has a current supply of 3,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Race Kingdom is 0.12192381 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $747,373.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racekingdom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Race Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Race Kingdom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Race Kingdom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Race Kingdom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Race Kingdom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.