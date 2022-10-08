RaceFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (RACEFI)

RaceFi (RACEFI) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. RaceFi has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $425,311.00 worth of RaceFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaceFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RaceFi has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RaceFi Token Profile

RaceFi was first traded on April 9th, 2021. RaceFi’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. RaceFi’s official Twitter account is @racefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RaceFi is racefi.medium.com. The official website for RaceFi is racefi.io. The Reddit community for RaceFi is https://reddit.com/r/racefi/.

Buying and Selling RaceFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceFi (RACEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RaceFi has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceFi is 0.01760296 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $422,464.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceFi directly using U.S. dollars.

