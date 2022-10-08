Radar (RADAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,065.00

Radar (RADAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Radar has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $33,065.00 worth of Radar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radar has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Radar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radar Profile

RADAR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Radar’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,941,069 tokens. Radar’s official website is radar.global. The official message board for Radar is radar.blog. Radar’s official Twitter account is @radarprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radar (RADAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Radar has a current supply of 85,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radar is 0.02857461 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,232.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radar.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radar using one of the exchanges listed above.

