Radiant Capital (RDNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $667,863.90

Radiant Capital (RDNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Radiant Capital has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Radiant Capital has a market capitalization of $667,863.90 and $113,786.00 worth of Radiant Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radiant Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radiant Capital alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Radiant Capital Profile

Radiant Capital’s total supply is 51,522,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,459,967 tokens. Radiant Capital’s official Twitter account is @rdntcapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radiant Capital is radiant.capital.

Buying and Selling Radiant Capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Radiant Capital (RDNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Radiant Capital has a current supply of 51,522,981 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radiant Capital is 0.0232593 USD and is down -9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90,370.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radiant.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radiant Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radiant Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radiant Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radiant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radiant Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.