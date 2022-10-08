Rangers Protocol (RPG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,338.00

Rangers Protocol (RPG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Rangers Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Rangers Protocol has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Rangers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rangers Protocol token can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00007491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rangers Protocol Profile

Rangers Protocol’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Rangers Protocol’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,365,796 tokens. Rangers Protocol’s official website is rangersprotocol.com. Rangers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rangersprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rangers Protocol is medium.com/rangersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Rangers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rangers Protocol (RPG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rangers Protocol has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 972,829.50747222 in circulation. The last known price of Rangers Protocol is 1.46576347 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,854.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rangersprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rangers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rangers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rangers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

