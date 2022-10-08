Raptoreum (RTM) Price Tops $0.0022

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Raptoreum has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raptoreum has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $19,395.00 worth of Raptoreum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raptoreum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raptoreum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raptoreum Coin Profile

Raptoreum (RTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Raptoreum’s total supply is 845,287,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,075,747,880 coins. Raptoreum’s official website is www.raptoreum.com. Raptoreum’s official message board is blog.raptoreum.com. Raptoreum’s official Twitter account is @raptoreum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Raptoreum is https://reddit.com/r/raptoreum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raptoreum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raptoreum (RTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Raptoreum has a current supply of 845,287,880 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Raptoreum is 0.00219309 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,104.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.raptoreum.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raptoreum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raptoreum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raptoreum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raptoreum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raptoreum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.