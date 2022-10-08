RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $126,173.00

RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One RatBoy BSC token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RatBoy BSC has a market capitalization of $549,955.28 and approximately $126,173.00 worth of RatBoy BSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RatBoy BSC has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RatBoy BSC

RatBoy BSC’s launch date was August 27th, 2022. RatBoy BSC’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,353,391 tokens. RatBoy BSC’s official Twitter account is @ratboybsc. The official website for RatBoy BSC is ratboybsc.com.

Buying and Selling RatBoy BSC

According to CryptoCompare, “RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RatBoy BSC has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RatBoy BSC is 0.00588779 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,245.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratboybsc.com/.”

