Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,223.75 ($38.95).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.1 %

RAT opened at GBX 1,690 ($20.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,795.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,929.38.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Rathbones Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,884.62%.

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.