Ratio Finance (RATIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,578.00

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ratio Finance has a market capitalization of $702,754.22 and approximately $140,578.00 worth of Ratio Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ratio Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ratio Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ratio Finance alerts:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00678297 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008060 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011131 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratio Finance Profile

RATIO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Ratio Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,467 tokens. The official message board for Ratio Finance is medium.com/ratio-finance. Ratio Finance’s official website is ratio.finance. Ratio Finance’s official Twitter account is @ratiofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ratio Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratio Finance (RATIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Ratio Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ratio Finance is 0.33715005 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $156,923.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratio.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratio Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratio Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratio Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratio Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratio Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.