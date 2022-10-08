Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.50. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$279.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.8760538 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.