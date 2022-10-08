Raymond James Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.